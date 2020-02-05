Politics

DMV Photo do-over? New Calif. bill would allow you to take up to 3 driver's license photos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Khloe Kardashian brought a beauty and lighting team with her to the Department of Motor Vehicles to get the perfect photo. But, if you don't want to go to that extreme a new bill would allow you to take up to three driver's license photos and select your favorite.

Assemblyman Phillip Chen, R-Diamond Bar, has introduced legislation that would allow people who don't like their DMV photo to ask for a do-over.

"The bill would require the department to establish a voluntary donation, not to exceed $5, for each additional photograph requested and would require the department to deposit the revenue derived from the donations into the Motor Vehicle Account in the State Transportation Fund," AB 2045 stipulates.

The money would support driver education and training programs.

A similar bill was introduced in 2018, but nothing came of it.

If AB 2045 is passed, it would go into effect on or before Jan. 1, 2022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssacramentocaliforniadmvbuzzworthycalifornia legislationautomotivephotodrivingdriverfunny photos
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Hundreds of coronavirus evacuees arrive at Travis Air Force Base
Wisconsin confirms 1st case of coronavirus, 12th in US
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
Trump extols 'great American comeback'
El Farolito named best Mexican restaurant in California
This is what sets Randy Newman apart from other Oscar nominees
Show More
Police stop car driving toward crowd at Kansas City Chiefs parade
Don't miss February's supermoon and snow moon
Snow Moon: How to see 1st supermoon of 2020
This 103-year-old plays piano for fellow seniors every lunch
AccuWeather forecast: Cooler, calmer morning, milder afternoon today
More TOP STORIES News