New federal rule in effect requires hospitals to post standard charges online for every service

A new federal rule that goes into effect New Year's Day requires every hospital across the nation to post standard charges online for every item and every service they provide.That includes things like drugs, casts, organ transplants-- whatever you can think of.We picked one hospital in the Bay Area as an example. On the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital website the fastest way to find the information is to search "pricing transparency" and you'll get access to an excel spreadsheet which has everything they can charge you for.In the past, some hospitals have posted only small lists or have asked patients to contact their healthcare providers for pricing. Now they will have to post the full price lists online and update the list at least once a year.