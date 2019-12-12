New proposals could cut assistance to additional 3 million SNAP recipients

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5748071" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The new rule will make it harder to get an exemption or waiver if you are between the ages of 18 to 49 years old without dependents, working fewer than 80 hours a week.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Last week's massive cut to the nation's food assistance program could be just the tip of the iceberg.New reports say two other proposals now being considered by the Trump administration which could cut assistance to about three million Americans. This is in addition to the 700,000 who lost their benefits last week.In a press release issued Dec. 4, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced a final rule to "move more able-bodied recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) towards self-sufficiency and into employment."The new rule will make it harder to get an exemption or waiver if you are between the ages of 18 to 49 years old without dependents, working fewer than 80 hours a week."There's a lot of people who get thrown into the able-bodied category who really may need support for a whole variety of reasons," said Tracey Weatherby of Second Harvest Silicon Valley.Weatherby worries they won't be able to meet the demand of people who will get kicked off the program."The problem with just referring to people as able-bodied is that it doesn't give you a full picture of someone's life and the challenges they might be facing," Weatherby said.Watch the video below for a breakdown of how SNAP recipients will be affected by this change.