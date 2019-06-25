Politics

Spokeswoman for Melania Trump named new White House press secretary

WASHINGTON -- The next White House press secretary and director of communications has been named, and it's someone already familiar to the first family: Stephanie Grisham, the spokeswoman for Melania Trump.

The first lady made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.


Prior to her role as an aide to the first lady, Grisham served as President Donald Trump's deputy press secretary, according to her Twitter bio.

It was announced earlier this month that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders would leave her post at the end of the month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpthe white housemelania trumpu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
More TOP STORIES News