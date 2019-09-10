Politics

Gov. Newsom signs bills cracking down on doctors who write fraudulent medical exemptions

Group blocks the door to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office in protest of the state Legislature's passage of a measure to crack down on doctors who sell fraudulent medical exemptions. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed bills to crack down on doctors who write fraudulent medical exemptions for children's vaccinations.

The Democratic governor acted less than an hour after lawmakers on Monday sent him changes he demanded as a condition of signing an earlier vaccine bill.

Lawmakers passed the second of the two bills despite protesters' efforts to disrupt the proceedings.

Newsom last week called for more changes to legislation aimed at doctors who sell fraudulent medical exemptions.

Lawmakers sent Newsom that bill last week. Sen. Richard Pan agreed to carry follow-up legislation giving school children grace periods that could last several years on existing medical exemptions.

Opponents delayed Assembly and Senate sessions, shouting their opposition. Several were detained as they blocked entrances to the Capitol in Sacramento.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssacramentogavin newsomchildren's healthlaws
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boat fire: FBI investigating whether criminal violation occurred
SFO delays, cancellations persist due to runway closure
Walker fire burns 44,000 acres; activity slows
States led by Texas target Google in new antitrust probe
AccuWeather Forecast: Chances of sprinkles overnight, early morning
Oakland parents say 'noose' incidents prompt opportunity for discussion, education
Judge denies request to stop SF navigation center construction
Show More
WATCH IN 60: SFO construction delays, Antonio Brown drama, whale near SF Bay
Raiders kick off season tonight on Monday Night Football on ABC
Lynn Swann resigns as athletic director of USC
Tesla driver apparently caught asleep at the wheel
San Francisco will offer $2.5B for PG&E's power grid
More TOP STORIES News