Politics

New Jersey stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse from shelves

BAYONNE, New Jersey -- Controversial black rag dolls that are designed to be abused were pulled from shelves in three New Jersey stores after customers and one state lawmaker called them offensive.

Instructions on the "Feel Better Doll" tell customers to grab it firmly by the legs, find a wall, and slam the doll against it.

"Don't forget to yell, 'I FEEL GOOD, I FEEL GOOD,'" a patch on the doll's stomach reads.

Ricky Shah, the president of Paterson-based One Dollar Zone, said the store pulled about 1,000 from its shelves in Bayonne. He said the company didn't adequately check a large lot of closeout merchandise before distributing the items.

Democratic Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, whose district includes Bayonne, is calling the dolls "offensive" and "inappropriate."

The manufacturer, Harvey Hutter Co., has not commented and appears to be out of business.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbayonnehudson countyracismtoys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon could impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News