New Jersey stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse from shelves

BAYONNE, New Jersey -- Controversial black rag dolls that are designed to be abused were pulled from shelves in three New Jersey stores after customers and one state lawmaker called them offensive.Instructions on the "Feel Better Doll" tell customers to grab it firmly by the legs, find a wall, and slam the doll against it."Don't forget to yell, 'I FEEL GOOD, I FEEL GOOD,'" a patch on the doll's stomach reads.Ricky Shah, the president of Paterson-based One Dollar Zone, said the store pulled about 1,000 from its shelves in Bayonne. He said the company didn't adequately check a large lot of closeout merchandise before distributing the items.Democratic Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, whose district includes Bayonne, is calling the dolls "offensive" and "inappropriate."The manufacturer, Harvey Hutter Co., has not commented and appears to be out of business.