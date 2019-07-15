Politics

No sign of ICE sweeps in Bay Area Sunday

By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Immigrant rights groups in the Bay Area have been bracing for possible ICE raids that President Trump said would start on Sunday, but so far no sign of any local sweeps.

"We have received no report of ICE activity," said Edwin Carmona-Cruz with Pangea Legal Services.

Carmona-Cruz is an immigration rights advocate from Pangea Legal Services. He believes a lawsuit filed Friday in Federal Court may have deterred ICE from conducting raids locally.

RELATED: 'We will not cooperate with ICE': Bay Area cities brace for possible immigration raids

"A Federal judge put ICE on notice saying if they're going to carry out raids, every individual had the right to council," said Carmona-Cruz.

Saint John the Evangelist Church in San Francisco's Mission District has offered sanctuary to undocumented people.



"Our message is to be careful, know your rights and look out for one another," said Father Jeremy Clark-King.

ABC7 News spoke with a man who says he's lived in San Francisco for 14 years as an undocumented resident. He told us he and his family are staying home with the doors locked.

RELATED: Get help with your rights to justice, equality and civil liberties

President Trump says ICE agents were reportedly looking to arrest and deport up to 2,000 undocumented immigrants across the United States.

The reaction has sparked protests across the country and this response from Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration.

"We've got dedicated ICE agents who are just doing their job every day.. it shows how far we've fallen because it's news that they are actually trying to deport people who have removal orders," said Cuccinelli.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscosanctuary citiesu.s. & worldicepresident donald trumpraidimmigration
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News