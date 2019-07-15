No sign of ICE sweeps in Bay Area Sunday

"We have received no report of ICE activity," said Edwin Carmona-Cruz with Pangea Legal Services.
Carmona-Cruz is an immigration rights advocate from Pangea Legal Services. He believes a lawsuit filed Friday in Federal Court may have deterred ICE from conducting raids locally.
RELATED: 'We will not cooperate with ICE': Bay Area cities brace for possible immigration raids
"A Federal judge put ICE on notice saying if they're going to carry out raids, every individual had the right to council," said Carmona-Cruz.
Saint John the Evangelist Church in San Francisco's Mission District has offered sanctuary to undocumented people.
Immigration advocates say no sign of ICE sweeps in #BayArea on Sunday, so far. https://t.co/UqZ10gdFXy pic.twitter.com/tJcKWjOg9S— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) July 14, 2019
"Our message is to be careful, know your rights and look out for one another," said Father Jeremy Clark-King.
ABC7 News spoke with a man who says he's lived in San Francisco for 14 years as an undocumented resident. He told us he and his family are staying home with the doors locked.
RELATED: Get help with your rights to justice, equality and civil liberties
President Trump says ICE agents were reportedly looking to arrest and deport up to 2,000 undocumented immigrants across the United States.
The reaction has sparked protests across the country and this response from Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration.
"We've got dedicated ICE agents who are just doing their job every day.. it shows how far we've fallen because it's news that they are actually trying to deport people who have removal orders," said Cuccinelli.