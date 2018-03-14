SCHOOL SAFETY

North Carolina student is only one from school to participate in National Walkout Day

(Credit: Twitter/@JustinIBlackman)

WILSON, N.C. --
A tweet from a local student on National Walkout Day has gone viral because of the number of people who participated in walking out with him -- zero.

Justin Blackman walked out of class at Wilson Preparatory Academy on Wednesday, as did students all over the country, to protest gun violence after last month's mass shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

But when Blackman got outside of his school, he realized he was the only one participating.

He posted a video on Twitter, saying: "It's National Walk Out Day and I'm the only one at my school out here."



Since then, the tweet has gone viral.
As of 5:45 p.m., the video had two million views, more than 22,000 retweets and 100,000 likes.

In the video, Blackman said his teacher let him leave class.

Janet Conner-Knox, who handles public relations for Wilson Preparatory Academy, told CNN: "We teach our students to be independent thinkers. (Blackman) is an independent thinker."

Click here for a look at recent stories about gun violence.

Thanks to all of who have reached out to ABC7 News about events at your schools. Please share your experiences with us on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #WalkoutBayArea so we can feature them on TV or online.

VIDEO: Bay Area students take a stand against gun violence
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of Bay Area students walked out of class on Wednesday as part of a nationwide day of action against gun violence.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsschool safetygun violenceu.s. & worldprotestNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL SAFETY
Fresno elementary school sends warning about "necking" game
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Santa Fe student after shooting: 'Eventually it was going to happen'
A look at school gun violence in 2018
Parents fight 4 lane road near San Jose elementary school
More school safety
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News