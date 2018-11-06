2018-ELECTION

Not voting in the 2018 midterm elections? Tell us why

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Millions across America are voting in the 2018 midterm election. But, not everybody. If you're one of those people who are passing on the polls, we want to know why.

Share your story about why you're not voting on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging it #abc7now. We may share your story online or on TV.

Full coverage on the 2018 election at abc7news.com/election.

