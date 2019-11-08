Politics

NRA drops lawsuit over San Francisco's 'terrorist' label

By JANIE HAR
SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Rifle Association has withdrawn its lawsuit against San Francisco over the city's resolution labeling the gun-rights group a "terrorist organization."

Lawyers for the NRA filed a notice of dismissal Thursday in U.S. District Court of Northern California.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera said in a statement that he's pleased the organization "backed down on its frivolous lawsuit" to silence the politically liberal city.

The NRA's lawyer, William A. Brewer III, said in a statement that the group had achieved its goals.

The resolution contends the lobby uses its power to incite gun owners to acts of violence. It was nonbinding and did not require the city to investigate vendors' ties to the NRA as the organization claimed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscolawsuitgun lawsnraguns
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nonprofit led by senior citizens in Emeryville in need of help this holiday season
Former SF Wells Fargo teller claims manager drugged, raped her
Multiple druggings reported at Stanford in recent weeks
Is it time to scrap California's bottle deposit law?
Oakland Raiders rally to take down Los Angeles Chargers 26-24
Popular food truck Senor Sisig's opens brick and mortar restaurant in SF
BART hero meets NFL Legend Jerry Rice
Show More
Borderline shooting victims, survivors honored at memorial
PG&E reports $1.6B loss last quarter, expects $6B in wildfire costs
South Bay preschool launches dual language program
BART hero employee opens up about miracle rescue
Racing boats flip and crash simultaneously in dramatic video
More TOP STORIES News