ICE

Oakland Mayor outraged with President Trump after ICE raids

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is outraged with President Trump and ICE Agents following the arrest of undocumented immigrants. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is outraged with President Trump and ICE Agents following the arrest of undocumented immigrants.

Agents captured 233 people back in February.
RELATED: ICE agents detain man while he takes pregnant wife to hospital in San Bernardino

Recently, un-covered Federal records show nearly half of them, 111, did not have any criminal convictions for violent crimes or any other serious offenses.

Mayor Schaaf said, "Immigrants are not criminals-- this is the ugly lie that President Donald Trump will have us believe, it is not true."
RELATED: Richmond ICE detainee freed after advocates raise $80,000

President Trump villainized Mayor Schaaf after she promised to warn Oakland residents of upcoming raids by ICE. One Republican lawmaker even introduced a bill to prosecute local leaders who tip people off about ICE raids.
