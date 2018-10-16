Oakland Mayor outraged with President Trump after ICE raids

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is outraged with President Trump and ICE Agents following the arrest of undocumented immigrants.Agents captured 233 people back in February.Recently, un-covered Federal records show nearly half of them, 111, did not have any criminal convictions for violent crimes or any other serious offenses.Mayor Schaaf said, "Immigrants are not criminals-- this is the ugly lie that President Donald Trump will have us believe, it is not true."President Trump villainized Mayor Schaaf after she promised to warn Oakland residents of upcoming raids by ICE. One Republican lawmaker even introduced a bill to prosecute local leaders who tip people off about ICE raids.