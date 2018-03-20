Oakland students affected by gun violence head to Washington D.C.

Thousands will participate Saturday in the "Save Our Lives" march against violence in Washington D.C.Making the trip are some Oakland high school students who themselves have been affected by gun violence.On Friday morning, the group will fly to Washington D.C. to participate in the youth-led march which is expected to bring in tens of thousands of students from all over the country. The trip is organized by the East Oakland Youth Development Center on International Boulevard, led by Regina Jackson, President and CEO of the non-profit."Recently we did a listening session with Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee about gun violence. She asked me to coordinate a student delegation to Washington D.C. for the national 'Save Our Lives' march against gun violence. I will be leading a delegation of nine students who have all been affected by gun violence ranging from age 13-18," expressed Jackson.The organizers of the Washington D.C. march are students from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Fourteen students and three staff from that school died during one of the worst campus shootings in U.S. history.Part of their mission statement reads, "We cannot allow one more child to be shot at school. We cannot allow one more teacher to make a choice to jump in front of a firing assault rifle to save the lives of students."The main march will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in the nation's capitol. There will be sister-marches in other cities including one in San Francisco.