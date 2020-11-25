Politics

Obama memoir 'A Promised Land' sells more than 1.7 million copies in first week

Former President Barack Obama's "A Promised Land" sold more than 1.7 million copies in North America in its first week, roughly equal to the combined first week sales of memoirs by his two immediate predecessors.

Among former White House residents, only Obama's wife Michelle approaches his popularity as a writer. Her "Becoming," published in 2018, has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. "A Promised Land," the first of two planned volumes, was published Nov. 17 and sold nearly 890,000 copies in its first day. Crown announced Tuesday that it had increased its initial print run from 3.4 million copies to 4.3 million.

The book's first-day sales were a record for Penguin Random House, includes pre-orders, e-books and audio.

George W. Bush's book "Decision Points" sold 775,000 copies its first week and Bill Clinton's "My Life" topped 1 million copies in eight days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspresident barack obamabooksbarack obama
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 200 tricycles stolen from SF Firefighters Toy Program
1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
What to expect if you're using Amtrak during Thanksgiving week
Scott Peterson, death row inmates get jobless benefits, DA says
Here's how COVID-19 cases are trending in every CA county
Psychologists say holiday decorating is good stress-reliever
2nd $1,200 stimulus payment should happen soon
Show More
SF could move to purple tier before end of week
CA sees stunning rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, health sec says
SJ city worker ID'd as one of survivors in fatal church stabbing
How to cook turkey: Recipes, cooking times
Girls Leading Girls empowers young women through soccer
More TOP STORIES News