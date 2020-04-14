2020 presidential election

Former Pres. Barack Obama to endorse Joe Biden's campaign Tuesday

Former President Barack Obama plans to endorse his former vice president, Joe Biden, on Tuesday, ABC News has learned.

The endorsement is expected to come in the form of a video message set to be released at some point Tuesday.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Biden's last remaining rival, suspended his campaign last week, leaving Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee to face President Donald Trump in November's general election.

Sanders endorsed Biden during a joint live-stream appearance on Monday morning, the latest in a string of presidential hopefuls including Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and others who have thrown their weight behind the former vice president.

Obama and Biden are known to be close friends from their two terms in the White House, and Biden leaned heavily on his affiliation with the former president throughout the Democratic primary, touting their relationship and framing his pitch as an extension of Obama's presidency.

But Obama stayed above the fray in the primary, rarely speaking out about the intraparty fight. The former president offered his private counsel to any Democratic presidential contender who asked for it, but made no efforts to bolster any one candidate's campaign - including Biden's, despite their long history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
