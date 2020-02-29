One-on-one with Pete Buttigieg, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate ahead of Super Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Ahead of the California Primary elections on Super Tuesday, ABC7 New's Liz Kreutz spoke to Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg.Buttigieg talks about his expectations for the South Carolina primary happening on Saturday, how he compares to Bernie Sanders and if he were president today, how he would contain the economic fallout happening in the U.S. amid the coronavirus outbreak.ABC7 News has been covering this primary for months, exploring issues impacting the race and going one-on-one with candidates. For an in-depth, behind the scenes, look at the Democratic presidential candidates' efforts to win California on Super Tuesday, tune in for our ABC7 originals documentary "Chasing California: The Race to Super Tuesday" on Sunday.