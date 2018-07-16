POLITICS

Opponents of proposition to cut California in 3 file lawsuit to block appearance on ballot

EMBED </>More Videos

The backer of an initiative to split California in three asked the state Supreme Court on Friday to dismiss a lawsuit trying to remove it from the November ballot. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A ballot measure to split California into three separate states faces some critical legal deadlines this week.

RELATED: Plenty of obstacles remain if voters decide to split California in 3

Opponents of Proposition 9 filed suit to block it from appearing on the Nov. ballot.
They argue that the proposition would actually abolish the California state constitution, something that cannot be done through the initiative process.

RELATED: Poll: One third of Californians still support plan to leave the US

Backers responded to the suit Friday and opponents have until Wednesday to submit their rebuttal.

The state Supreme Court could take the case up as early as Thursday.

Click here for more stories related to the 2018 elections.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsstate politicsballot measureelectionscalifornia legislationvotingelection 2018california supreme courtCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Plenty of obstacles remain if voters decide to split California in 3
Plan to split CA into 3 states eligible for November ballot
Plan to split CA into 3 states submits signatures
Voters may get chance to vote on splitting CA into 3 states
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
Poll: One third of Californians still support plan to leave the US
Group plans to re-file petition to make California independent nation
Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
Plan for California to secede from U.S. picking up steam
POLITICS
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
Young Republicans reportedly booted from Uber over backseat politics
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
President Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
More Politics
Top Stories
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
SoCal infant first to die from whooping cough since 2016
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
eBay cutting nearly 300 jobs
ESPYs 2018: Aly Raisman among athletes to be recognized
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Show More
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
2 firefighters injured battling wildfire near Yosemite National Park
Thailand soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
More News