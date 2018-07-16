SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --A ballot measure to split California into three separate states faces some critical legal deadlines this week.
Opponents of Proposition 9 filed suit to block it from appearing on the Nov. ballot.
They argue that the proposition would actually abolish the California state constitution, something that cannot be done through the initiative process.
Backers responded to the suit Friday and opponents have until Wednesday to submit their rebuttal.
The state Supreme Court could take the case up as early as Thursday.
