OPRAH WINFREY

Oprah goes door-to-door to get out the vote, surprising people

What would you do if Oprah knocked on your door? A voter is Georgia was visibly shocked when she opened her front door to find Oprah standing there. (Stacey Abrams via Storyful)

ATLANTA (KGO) --
With just days to go until election day, campaigns are going all out, bringing in some pretty serious star power.

A voter is Georgia was visibly shocked when she opened her front door to find Oprah Winfrey standing there.

"Oh, my God" said Denise. "Hi, Oprah!"

Winfrey is going door to door on behalf of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.


"How would you react if @Oprah knocked on your door? Earlier today, super-canvasser @Oprah knocked on super-voter Denise's door! Denise already has a plan to vote early & volunteer hard to push us to victory in 4 days," tweeted Abrams.

Winfrey also posted a video on Instagram saying, you never know who's going to come knocking.



Lady O is hoping to help Abrams become the nation's first female African-American governor. While across the aisle, GOP candidate Brian Kemp is about to get a boost from the commander-in-chief. President Trump will be campaigning for Kemp this weekend.
