Oprah, Pence offer competing visions of 'Georgia values'

With five days to go before the midterm elections, Oprah Winfrey made a house call on Thursday. She campaigned in Georgia for gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.Oprah is urging voters in the Atlanta suburbs to make history by backing the Democrat in next week's election. Abrams is locked in a tight race with Republican Brian Kemp as she tries to become the nation's first black female governor. Vice President Mike Pence is also in Georgia on Thursday to stump for Kemp, and he mocked Oprah as just another of Abrams' "liberal Hollywood friends."Oprah quickly squashed the notion she was brought in by Stacey Abrams campaign, saying she came to Georgia on her own."I paid for myself and I approve this message," she said.The media mogul then tackled rumors she might challenge President Trump in 2020."I'm not here because I'm making sort of grandstand because I'm thinking about running myself. I don't want to run. I'm here today because of Stacey Abrams," said Oprah.Winfrey had a poignant message for the crowd that was clearly directed at African-Americans."You disrespect your elders. You disregard your history. You disgrace their legacy," she said.Vice President Mike Pence also was in Georgia, campaigning for Abrams's opponent, Brian Kemp.He decided to make a bold comparison."I'd like to remind Stacey, and Oprah and Will Ferrell -- I'm kind of a big deal, too," he said.Pence also had a little reminder, the Peach State is currently red."I got a message for all of Stacey Abrams liberal Hollywood friends," he said. "This ain't Hollywood. This is Georgia."