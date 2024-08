Oprah Winfrey to speak at DNC Wednesday night: Sources

Will Steakin and Katherine Faulders

Oprah Winfrey will speak at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, multiple sources familiar with the program confirmed to ABC News.

CNN first reported the development.

Oprah Winfrey arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.