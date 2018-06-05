Democrats across the country Tuesday night are fixated on the vote totals in California's 48th congressional district.The Orange County district has an unpopular long-time Republican incumbent, Dana Rohrabacher. Right now, Rohrabacher is on his way to making the general election, but who finishes second is a big focus for both parties.Since California is a top two primary regardless of party, Democrats could be locked out of this swing seat come November.Democrat Hans Keirstead is narrowly ahead of Republican Scott Baugh. The margin is under 1 percent. Second place in this race will not likely be decided Tuesday evening.