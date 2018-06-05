Democrats across the country Tuesday night are fixated on the vote totals in California's 48th congressional district.
The Orange County district has an unpopular long-time Republican incumbent, Dana Rohrabacher. Right now, Rohrabacher is on his way to making the general election, but who finishes second is a big focus for both parties.
Since California is a top two primary regardless of party, Democrats could be locked out of this swing seat come November.
Democrat Hans Keirstead is narrowly ahead of Republican Scott Baugh. The margin is under 1 percent. Second place in this race will not likely be decided Tuesday evening.
