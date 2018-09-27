BRETT KAVANAUGH

Palo Alto mayor reacts to Christine Blasey Ford testimony

Mayor Liz Kniss, who recently revealed that she herself has suffered sexual abuse, says that Christine Blasey Ford has the support of Palo Alto. (KGO-TV)

Amanda del Castillo
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Palo Alto Mayor Liz Kniss recently revealed to ABC7 News two accounts of sexual abuse she says she suffered in the 1960's.

Kniss says it was only after learning Christine Blasey Ford came forward with what she says was a decades-old sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, did Kniss feel compelled to speak up.

VIDEO: Christine Blasey Ford's full statement at Senate hearing

"For me, it was the first time I'd ever seen her. I didn't know her. So, I didn't even know what she looked like," Kniss told ABC7 News.

Thursday's Senate Judiciary hearing was the first time the world heard from Blasey Ford, the Palo Alto University professor and Kavanaugh accuser.

"If you had been watching and listening, you couldn't have thought that she wasn't being factual and truthful," Kniss said.

RELATED: Palo Alto mayor reveals she was sexually assaulted twice

During Thursday's historic hearing, Senator Dianne Feinsten asked Blasey Ford, "So, what you're saying is this cannot be a case of mistaken identity?"

Blasey Ford responded, "Absolutely not." She went on to say she was 100 percent certain Kavanaugh was her attacker.

ABC7 News asked Kniss about the line of questioning. She spoke from her perspective as a sexual assault victim, "It's so seared in your mind and your brain forever. I don't know how you'd, unless the person attacked you as they were running along, but when you are sexually assaulted it is a very personal kind of thing."

RELATED: Here's what the three women accusing Brett Kavanaugh have said

Kniss says regardless of Friday's scheduled vote, Blasey Ford has the support of Palo Alto.

To make a donation to the GoFundMe page started for Blasey Ford's family, visit this page.

Chris Nguyen will have more on Palo Alto's support for Blasey Ford starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News.

