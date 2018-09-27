Palo Alto mayor reacts to Christine Blasey Ford testimony

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --Palo Alto Mayor Liz Kniss recently revealed to ABC7 News two accounts of sexual abuse she says she suffered in the 1960's.
Kniss says it was only after learning Christine Blasey Ford came forward with what she says was a decades-old sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, did Kniss feel compelled to speak up.
"For me, it was the first time I'd ever seen her. I didn't know her. So, I didn't even know what she looked like," Kniss told ABC7 News.
Thursday's Senate Judiciary hearing was the first time the world heard from Blasey Ford, the Palo Alto University professor and Kavanaugh accuser.
"If you had been watching and listening, you couldn't have thought that she wasn't being factual and truthful," Kniss said.
During Thursday's historic hearing, Senator Dianne Feinsten asked Blasey Ford, "So, what you're saying is this cannot be a case of mistaken identity?"
Blasey Ford responded, "Absolutely not." She went on to say she was 100 percent certain Kavanaugh was her attacker.
ABC7 News asked Kniss about the line of questioning. She spoke from her perspective as a sexual assault victim, "It's so seared in your mind and your brain forever. I don't know how you'd, unless the person attacked you as they were running along, but when you are sexually assaulted it is a very personal kind of thing."
Kniss says regardless of Friday's scheduled vote, Blasey Ford has the support of Palo Alto.
