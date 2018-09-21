Palo Alto vigil hosts large turnout in support of Kavanaugh accuser

Supporters of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford held a candlelight vigil in her honor. They gathered at El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road in Palo Alto where people stood at every corner of the intersection."I've lived here for many years and seeing how many people are out here compared to most rallies, this is impressive," said Chaitan Khosla of Palo Alto.Blasey Ford is scheduled to testify Thursday in Washington. She claims Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when the two were in high school.Craig Kaplan worked with Blasey Ford five years ago. He says Blasey Ford's integrity will become apparent during the hearing."Knowing her I think she'll do just great. I just really hope the court listens to her because she has a lot to say and I know she's telling the truth," said Kaplan.It's unclear how the new allegation against Kavanaugh from a former Yale student will play out, but earlier, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) had serious concerns with Blasey Ford's version of events."I don't know when it happened, I don't know where it happened and everybody named in regard to being there said it didn't happen. I'm just being honest," said Graham.Up until her identity was revealed last week, Blasey Ford was living at her Palo Alto home. Now she's in hiding, which breaks the heart of her neighbor Kristen Podulka. She lives five houses down from the Ford residence."It is unthinkable the fact that literally that Sunday they deserted their home. The dog is not there. No it's not safe for her," says Podulka.Her supporters hope news of this gathering will lift Blasey Ford's spirits. They say her coming forward was a tremendous act of patriotism."She is here to serve our country in a way that sacrifices her life in a certain way. We hope things will be able to calm down and she can return to her life but it's really not clear," said Linda Henigin of Palo Alto.