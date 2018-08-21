POLITICS

Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has worked as a political consultant for the Republican party and internationally. (Elsa/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON --
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been found guilty of eight financial crime charges in the first trial victory for special counsel Robert Mueller's team.

He was found guilty of five counts of filing false income tax returns, one count of failing to file a report of a foreign bank account in 2012 and two charges of bank fraud.

The jury couldn't reach a verdict on 10 counts - three regarding his failing to file reports of foreign bank accounts and the rest of the bank fraud and bank fraud conspiracy charges.

No sentencing date has been set. Prosecutors have until Aug. 29 to decide whether they will seek a retrial on the 10 counts where the jury hung.

The jury deliberated for four days before announcing the verdict at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia.

Prosecutors spent more than two weeks presenting their case as they sought to prove Manafort concealed millions of dollars in offshore accounts from the IRS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldfraudPresident Donald Trumptrialcourt caseWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Fairfield crash blocks lanes on I-80 where CHP officer died
Show More
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
7.0 earthquake strikes coast of Venezuela, prompting evacuations
Bay Area friends devastated after body found in search for Mollie Tibbetts
San Jose middle school students welcomed back with standing ovation
Golden State Killer case to be tried in Sacramento County
More News