Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been found guilty of eight financial crime charges in the first trial victory for special counsel Robert Mueller's team.He was found guilty of five counts of filing false income tax returns, one count of failing to file a report of a foreign bank account in 2012 and two charges of bank fraud.The jury couldn't reach a verdict on 10 counts - three regarding his failing to file reports of foreign bank accounts and the rest of the bank fraud and bank fraud conspiracy charges.No sentencing date has been set. Prosecutors have until Aug. 29 to decide whether they will seek a retrial on the 10 counts where the jury hung.The jury deliberated for four days before announcing the verdict at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia.Prosecutors spent more than two weeks presenting their case as they sought to prove Manafort concealed millions of dollars in offshore accounts from the IRS.