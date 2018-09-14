Paul Manafort to plead guilty, forfeit many assets in special counsel probe

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will plead guilty ahead of a second trial, according to a court filing signed by special counsel Robert Mueller, ABC News has learned.A status hearing in the case is expected to happen Friday morning.ABC News confirmed Thursday that Manafort tentatively agreed to a plea deal with Mueller that will head off his upcoming trial.Jury selection in the trial was scheduled to start on Monday.Last month, Manafort was convicted of eight counts, including tax fraud.