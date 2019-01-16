GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Speaker Pelosi asks President Trump to postpone State of the Union due to government shutdown

Pelosi says President Donald Trump's border wall demand is really about his 'manhood.' as reported during Action News at 11 on December 11, 2018.

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is asking President Trump to postpone the State of the Union.

In a new letter, the San Francisco Democrat tells President Trump the speech scheduled for January 29 should be postponed due to the ongoing government shutdown.
What is a government shutdown? 5 things to know

Speaker Pelosi cites the shutdown's impact on the Secret Service and security. So far there has been no response from President Trump.
