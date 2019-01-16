WASHINGTON (KGO) --House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is asking President Trump to postpone the State of the Union.
In a new letter, the San Francisco Democrat tells President Trump the speech scheduled for January 29 should be postponed due to the ongoing government shutdown.
Speaker Pelosi cites the shutdown's impact on the Secret Service and security. So far there has been no response from President Trump.
