Petition calls for LeBron James to be named Education Secretary

Supporters of LeBron James are taking a swipe at President Trump with a new petition drive. Thousands of people have signed a petition which calls for James to replace current Education Secretary Betsy Devos.
The petition comes in response to a tweet by Mr. Trump last week where he questioned James' intelligence.
RELATED: Donald Trump insults LeBron James' intelligence: 'I like Mike'
The president's comment came after James appeared on CNN to talk about a newly-opened school for at-risk students, established by the LeBron James Family foundation and Akron public schools.
