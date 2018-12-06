GEORGE H.W. BUSH

GEORGE HW BUSH FUNERAL PHOTOS: Children, grandchildren say goodbye in Houston service

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Members of the Oak Ridge Boys arrive for a funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Houston. (David J. Phillip, Pool/AP Photo)</span></div>
The day after the nation and the world said goodbye to George H.W. Bush during a state funeral in Washington D.C., his children and grandchildren are attending a more intimate service in Houston before he is laid to rest.

RELATED: Most memorable moments from George HW Bush's state funeral

Bush's grandchildren are heavily involved in the service. One of the eulogies will be given by grandson George P. Bush. Six of his granddaughters will be reading.
See photos from the second service in the gallery above.
FULL COVERAGE: George HW Bush funeral, legacy
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushgeorge w. bushbarack obamapresident barack obamadonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpprince charlesjimmy carterbill clinton
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
Family and friends to eulogize Bush 41 at private service
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
Family and friends to eulogize Bush 41 at private service
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George H.W. Bush
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush lies in repose in Houston
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
Family and friends to eulogize Bush 41 at private service
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-girlfriend of Reuben Foster recounts alleged assault
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Accuweather Forecast: Extended dry pattern developing
Ride-sharing service Lyft files paperwork for IPO
Girlfriend speaks out after East Bay man shot, killed by deputy
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
Show More
SFMTA holds community meeting to discuss central subway project
USA Gymnastics bankruptcy may impact Bay Area clubs
Danville student develops new app for national competition
Bay Area rain prompts toxic mushroom warning
'Dear Evan Hansen' getting ready to take to the stage in San Francisco
More News