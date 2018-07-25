A vandal used a pickax to destroy President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Wednesday morning, authorities said.According to witnesses and police, a man removed the pickaxe from a guitar case about 3 a.m. and began swinging it at the star on Hollywood Boulevard, leaving chunks of concrete strewn across the sidewalk.A description of the vandal was not available.In November 2016, days before the presidential election, Trump's star was similarly vandalized by a man dressed as a construction worker who used a sledgehammer and pickax.