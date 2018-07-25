POLITICS

Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed by pickax-wielding vandal

A vandal used a pickax to destroy President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Loudlabs)

A vandal used a pickax to destroy President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to witnesses and police, a man removed the pickaxe from a guitar case about 3 a.m. and began swinging it at the star on Hollywood Boulevard, leaving chunks of concrete strewn across the sidewalk.

A description of the vandal was not available.

In November 2016, days before the presidential election, Trump's star was similarly vandalized by a man dressed as a construction worker who used a sledgehammer and pickax.
