POLITICS

Police commission shake up could have immediate, drastic impact on SFPD policy

EMBED </>More Videos

A shake up in the San Francisco Police Commission Tuesday night could have an immediate effect on setting department policy. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The San Francisco Police Commission is effectively paralyzed, after a surprising Board of Supervisors vote on Tuesday night.

"They completely neutered the police commission, unable to meet right now because they don't have enough people sworn in," said Mayor Mark Farrell who is frustrated that the Board of Supervisors rejected his re-appointment of Joe Marshall and Sonia Melara to the San Francisco Police Commission. "I reappointed them for a reason. They've done a great job for the residents of San Francisco."

Farrell worries the city will not have a full police commission, with seven members, until September and says he's never witnessed a vote like this before at City Hall. "This is all politics and it's embarrassing for the board of supervisors to do this."

RELATED: San Francisco police chief won't say whether he's seeking LAPD job

Joe Marshall has been a member of the police commission since 2004. He was at the Board of Supervisors meeting tonight and says he was given no warning, that after more than a decade of volunteering his time on the commission, he would not be re-appointed. "Its a shock because I had no idea that any of this was afoot." Without him and Melara, the Commission has only three members, which is not enough to hold meetings or make decisions.

Their work includes taser use policy, Department of Justice reforms about police shootings and searching for a new police chief, if Bill Scott gets LAPD's top job. "All that work for now stops. I'm just hoping everything goes smoothly in the interim," said Marshall.

Supervisor Malia Cohen voted against Marshall and Melara and says the Board can fill several police commission vacancies in the next month. "The business of the city will still be able to move forward."

RELATED: SF mayor proposes hiring hundreds of officers to improve safety

She acknowledged Marshall and Melara's contributions to the City of San Francisco, but says she wants to see change on the Police Commission. "Instead of just rubber stamping and going the easy route, which is what Mayor Farrell was proposing, I think we need to put more thought and energy into selecting highly motivated and new candidates."

Five Supervisors rejected the re-appointments including Aaron Peskin, who says the reason for his vote, is that he thinks the new Mayor should make those decisions after the June 5th election.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the SFPD.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscrimeSFPDpolicepolice officersan francisco countySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News