SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In Silicon Valley, the political party you support may not be the candidate you vote into office. Paul Holland, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist, speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about what the conflicts are for voters in that area.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Political Conflict: A look at Silicon Valley's challenges in choosing which presidential candidate to support
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More