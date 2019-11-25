Political experts weigh in on Michael Bloomberg entering 2020 presidential race

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Make room for one more. The Democratic presidential field now widening with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg entering the race Sunday. Bay Area political experts are weighing in on the decision.Following weeks of speculation- it's official. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is in the race for president making the announcement in his first TV spot.He's dropping more than $37 million on a TV ad campaign, the largest of the 2020 election cycle so far.His fellow candidates were firing back, accusing the billionaire of trying to buy the election."Democracy means that billionaires cannot buy elections," said Senator Bernie Sanders."Maybe the argument is 'hey, I've got more money than the guy in the White House,' I don't think they're going to buy that," said Senator Amy Klobuchar.Bloomberg's ads will air in several key battleground states, a campaign the former mayor says will be aimed at beating President Trump.USF Political Professor James Taylor has concerns about a Bloomberg Campaign."The idea he'll use his New York platform to gain national attention is guaranteed failure," said Taylor.Taylor cites Bloomberg's controversial police "stop and frisk" program, which often targeted young men of color, believed to be engaged in criminal activity."Stop and frisk alone should have prevented Bloomberg from entering this race," Taylor added.It's too soon to tell how Bloomberg's candidacy will resonate with undecided voters, who say they were hoping the field would narrow.President Trump's campaign is seemingly not concerned with Bloomberg's entry into the race, a spokesman telling ABC News: "They can keep adding more names to the pile, but nobody beats Trump."Bloomberg may stake his chances on an unconventional strategy, and won't compete in the first four voting contests. Instead, building support in states that hold primaries on Super Tuesday, March 3rd.In a written statement, Bloomberg lays out a more moderate vision for the country and casts himself as a "doer and a problem solver, not a talker."