The latest poll numbers from Real Clear Politics showed Democrat Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom heading into Election Day with a sizable 16.9 percent average lead over Republican John Cox.Real Clear Politics bases its information on compiling information from several polls conducted by news organizations and universities.As for the issues, Newsom has largely pledged to continue the policies of termed-out Governor Jerry Brown. Gov. Brown has championed California's "sanctuary state" policies that limit how much state officials can cooperate with federal immigration agents in dealing with undocumented immigrants.Cox would like to end California's status as a sanctuary state and cooperate more with ICE.Newsom favors Gov. Brown's ambition to build a statewide high-speed rail system while Cox opposes it. The former San Francisco mayor also seeks to achieve Gov. Brown's goal of generating all of California's electricity with renewable sources by 2045.Both candidates have expressed opposition to expanding offshore oil and gas drilling along California's coast.Tuesday night's race for governor could mark the first time since 1886 that California voters have selected a Democrat to follow another Democrat as governor.California voters have only elected Democrats nine times since 1888. This includes electing Jerry Brown four times (1974, 1978, 2010, 2014), his Father Edmund G. "Pat" Brown twice in 1958 and 1962, James Budd in 1894, Culbert Olson in 1938, and Gray Davis twice, in 1998 and 2002.Two previous San Francisco mayors have been elected governor. Democrat Washington Bartlett in 1886 and Republican "Sunny" Jim Rolph in 1934. Both governors, Bartlett and Rolph, died while in office.Newsom and Cox captured the top, two spots in June's Open Primary Election. Newsom held a 33.7 to 25.4 percent advantage. Newsom and his fellow Democrats won five of the top seven spots on the ballot in June.