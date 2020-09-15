Pres. Trump accepts offer to have Joe Rogan moderate debate with Joe Biden

Joe Rogan had extended the offer on his podcast to the President and the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to moderate an additional debate.
In the "The Joe Rogan Experience" installment that aired Sept. 11, Rogan spoke with UFC fighter Tim Kennedy and said, "I would want them in there for hours. We should have that, this is 2020 we have the ability."
I do! https://t.co/H9Eghnqpuy— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2020
Rogan's pitch is a 4-hour debate that he would moderate with no additional cameras beside the livestream.
"First of all I'd want no one else in the room," Rogan said. "So we can record with the truth, yeah, just the three of us and you would have to stream it live so no one can edit it."
RELATED: Presidential debate schedule in Biden-Trump 2020 election released; Moderators announced
Only President Trump has made a public comment about the offer. Biden has yet to respond.
Rogan, a podcast host, comedian and mixed martial arts commentator recently made a $100 million multi-year exclusive licensing deal with Spotify which debuted on Sept. 1.
The video in the media player above is an AP analysis of Trump's, Biden's convention speeches.