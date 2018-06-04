PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Pres. Trump tweets he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says he has "absolute right to PARDON myself" but says has "done nothing wrong" in the Russia probe.


In a tweet Monday, Trump weighed in on the question of whether he could pardon himself should the special counsel find he interfered in the investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, in television interviews Sunday, suggested Trump might have that authority to pardon himself but would be unwise to use it.

Giuliani told NBC's "Meet the Press": "Pardoning himself would be unthinkable and probably lead to immediate impeachment."

Trump, in his tweet, declared: "As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?"

Click here for more stories on President Trump.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpthe white houseu.s. & worldcorruptionPresident Donald Trumprussiavladimir putinWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
A look at everybody Pres. Donald Trump has pardoned
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
Morgan Stanley financial advisor breaks down the market movement
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News