Pres. Trump wax figure takes a tour of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The 45th president of the United States has arrived in San Francisco. Well... sort of.
Madame Tussauds San Francisco debuted their figure of Donald Trump to its "Oval Office" exhibit.
But first, they took the wax figure on a tour of San Francisco -- visiting the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, the Russian consulate and, of course, the headquarters of Trump's favorite social media platform, Twitter.
The popular Fisherman's Wharf attraction says that they received repeated requests from guests who wanted to interact with his likeness. Visitors are taking advantage of the occasion to get up close and personal with the leader of the free world.
Trump will be on display at Madame Tussads' Oval Office for a limited time only.
