Trump arrives in Bay Area for first time as president

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Trump has arrived in the Bay Area for the first time in his presidency.The president is expected to attend a fundraising event, but as a security precaution, details have not been publicly announced on where the event will take place. However, ABC News sources say all signs point to Silicon Valley.Protesters are gearing up for the president's visit; "Chicken Trump" and "Baby Trump" balloons will be on display near the fundraiser.The Backbone Campaign behind "Baby Trump" collected $2,500 to fund the balloon's flight from San Francisco. The group "Vigil 4 Democracy" will start at Lincoln Park in Los Altos. They plan to deploy protestors out to the President's fund-raising event wherever it is. The FAA issued a flight restriction on their balloon."This is a central location," Vara Ramakarishnan with Vigil for Democracy said about Lincoln Park. "It'll be a quick 10-minute drive to go there and protest where Trump is raising a lot of money.""Our expectation is we will deploy Baby Trump in San Francisco itself to counter the words of Ben Carson," Alan Marling with Resistance SF and the Backbone Campaign told ABC7 News.During Trump's last visit in June 2016, some of his supporters were attacked by demonstrators at a rally in San Jose. Months before, in April, then-Candidate Trump stopped his motorcade on Highway 101 and then jumped over a median to access the Hyatt hotel in Burlingame."Some people on the left have proven that they are not willing to let people gather peacefully, and hear the candidate of their choice," Santa Clara Co. Republic Party spokesperson, Shane Patrick Connelly said. "That they will attack them physically, and we don't want to see a repeat of that."The president is expected to be in the Bay Area for three hours, possibly stopping in San Francisco, before heading to Southern California.