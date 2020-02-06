donald trump

President Trump triumphantly waves newspapers with 'ACQUITTED' headlines at National Prayer Breakfast

By Norma Yuriar
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump took an apparent victory lap Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.

New video shows President Trump triumphantly holding up copies of USA Today and the Washington Post with the headlines both featuring stories about his impeachment acquittal.

"ACQUITTED," is splashed across the front page of USA Today.

The Washington Post's headline reads, "Trump Acquitted."

The president smiled and waved both newspapers as he arrived on stage.

His appearance at the annual event came a day after he was acquitted by the Senate on impeachment charges, including abuse of power following accusations he pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a potential rival in this year's presidential election.

Trump appeared in good spirits at the payer breakfast.

Also in attendance was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the impeachment charge. Now that the trial has ended, Trump is barreling into his reelection fight with a united Republican Party behind him.

And he's emboldened by reassuring poll numbers and chaos on the Democratic side in the race to replace him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcdonald trumpimpeachmentnewspaperpolitics
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DONALD TRUMP
LIVE | Trump declares impeachment 'disgrace' at news conference
WATCH IN 60: Coronavirus evacuees in Bay Area, Impeachment protests, El Farolito best in CA
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Trump impeachment trial closing arguments finish, vote expected Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump declares impeachment 'disgrace' at news conference
LIVE: 49ers talk at Levi's Stadium
CHP investigating 2nd shooting in East Bay in less than 24 hours
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
Latest update on coronavirus outbreak in US
Pelosi's daughter explains ripping of Trump's speech
WATCH IN 60: Google allowed in Pride Parade, driver license photo bill, new program at Pittsburg High
Show More
Flames engulf truck in the East Bay
Nearly 200 coronavirus evacuees arrive at Travis AFB
FICO credit scoring changes: What to do to now
Prosecutors rest case in Harvey Weinstein's NYC rape trial
North Bay man shunned since returning home from China
More TOP STORIES News