President Trump says Google 'rigged' searches against him

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

....results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

President Trump is accusing Google of bias, without presenting any evidence to support his claim.In two tweets Tuesday morning, Trump claimed that Google intentionally plays up negative news articles about him in its search results while hiding coverage reflecting conservative voices.He added, "In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me and others, so that almost all stories and news is BAD."Google dismissed the idea of any bias in statements issued to media outlets.