President Trump says Google 'rigged' searches against him

President Trump is accusing Google of bias, without presenting any evidence to support his claim. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
President Trump is accusing Google of bias, without presenting any evidence to support his claim.

In two tweets Tuesday morning, Trump claimed that Google intentionally plays up negative news articles about him in its search results while hiding coverage reflecting conservative voices.

He added, "In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me and others, so that almost all stories and news is BAD."

Google dismissed the idea of any bias in statements issued to media outlets.

