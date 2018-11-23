POLITICS

President Trump says he is thankful for himself this Thanksgiving

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter has more. (Susan Walsh)

Eyewitness News
PALM BEACH, Florida --
President Trump spent the Thanksgiving holiday with his family at his Mar a Lago luxury resort in Florida.

The Trumps ate Thanksgiving dinner earlier Thursday. Besides turkey, the menu included jumbo shrimp, lamb and duck prosciutto, Caesar salad - without the romaine lettuce, and a variety of desserts.

Earlier in the day, the president spent some time on the phone, calling members of all five U.S. Military branches serving overseas this holiday season.

President Trump broke with tradition and talked about politics. He complained about the court system and migrants.

Then, when asked what he was thankful for, he said 'himself,' claiming he has made a 'tremendous difference in this country.'
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsthanksgivingdonald trumppoliticsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump issues Thanksgiving threat to close US-Mexico border
White House to fully restore press pass for CNN's Jim Acosta
Trump tours SoCal fire devastation, visits shooting victims
Democrat Gillum ends campaign for Fla. governor
More Politics
Top Stories
Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
Bay Area shoppers pack malls for Black Friday deals
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Wet today, dry weekend
Rain helps nearly extinguish deadly Camp Fire
Rain triggers flooding on Bay Area highways
Leukemia patient expecting twins, needs donor to save her life
Show More
1 teen dead, 2 others injured after Alabama mall shooting
8 things you can do instead of shop on Black Friday
Denver man donating RV to Camp Fire victims inspires others to give
Man dies in San Lorenzo house fire on Thanksgiving
Camp Fire evacuees celebrate Thanksgiving
More News