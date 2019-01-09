Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forrest fires that, with proper Forrest Management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2019
California Governor Gavin Newsom has responded to the president.
Disasters and recovery are no time for politics. I’m already taking action to modernize and manage our forests and emergency responses.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 9, 2019
The people of CA -- folks in Paradise -- should not be victims to partisan bickering.
Mr. President -- Just yesterday, @OregonGovBrown, @GovInslee, and I sent a letter asking the federal government to work with us in taking on these unprecedented wildfires. We have been put in office by the voters to get things done, not to play games with lives. https://t.co/GjIVr6yxOP— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 9, 2019
This isn't the first time the president has criticized California for its handling of wildfires. Back in November, he blamed wildfires across the state on quote gross mismanagement, sparking a backlash from firefighters and state leaders.
