PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for California

President Trump is threatening to cut off billions of dollars in FEMA funding to California. Trump says with proper forest management, wildfires would never happen. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
President Trump is threatening to cut off FEMA funding to the State of California.



California Governor Gavin Newsom has responded to the president.


This isn't the first time the president has criticized California for its handling of wildfires. Back in November, he blamed wildfires across the state on quote gross mismanagement, sparking a backlash from firefighters and state leaders.

