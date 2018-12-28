GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

President Trump threatens to shut border if no wall money

President Donald Trump speaks to media about the death of former President George H. W. Bush, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON --
The Latest on the partial government shutdown (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is threatening to close the U.S. border with Mexico if Democrats in Congress don't agree to fund the construction of a border wall.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that "We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely," unless a funding deal is reached with "the Obstructionist Democrats."



Trump's demand for money to build the border wall and Democrats' refusal to give him what he wants has caused a partial government shutdown that is nearly a week old. Congress adjourned for the week without a resolution in sight.

The shutdown is idling hundreds of thousands of federal workers and beginning to pinch citizens who count on some public services.

RELATED: President Donald Trump says government will remain shut down as long as Democrats reject wall
___

1 a.m.


It's looking increasingly as if the partial government shutdown will be handed off to a divided government to solve. This, as agreement eludes Washington in the waning days of the Republican monopoly on power.

Now nearly a week old, the impasse is idling hundreds of thousands of federal workers and beginning to pinch citizens who count on varied public services.

RELATED: 5 things to know about a government shutdown

For example, the government says it won't issue new federal flood insurance policies or renew expiring ones until the budget for them is restored.

Congress is closing out the week without a resolution in sight over the issue holding up an agreement -- Trump's demand for money to build a border wall with Mexico and Democrats' refusal to give him what he wants.

See more stories on the government shutdown.
