President Trump to issue college campus free speech order

WASHINGTON (KGO) -- President Trump will sign an executive order requiring universities to support free speech or lose federal funding.Trump invited four Berkeley College Republicans to attend the signing. Conservative speeches planned by the group in the past have ended in violent and destructive protests. The university has settled a lawsuit promising to accommodate conservative events and paying a $70,000 fine.Some question whether the executive order is needed, but the conservatives who were invited told the San Francisco Chronicle they are glad the president is taking some action to address this issue.