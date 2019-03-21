Politics

President Trump to issue college campus free speech order

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with American manufacturers in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.

By
WASHINGTON (KGO) -- President Trump will sign an executive order requiring universities to support free speech or lose federal funding.

Trump invited four Berkeley College Republicans to attend the signing. Conservative speeches planned by the group in the past have ended in violent and destructive protests. The university has settled a lawsuit promising to accommodate conservative events and paying a $70,000 fine.

VIDEO: Young conservative activists assaulted on U.C. Berkeley Campus

Some question whether the executive order is needed, but the conservatives who were invited told the San Francisco Chronicle they are glad the president is taking some action to address this issue.

See more stories, photos and videos on President Trump.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsberkeleyrepublicanscrimeeducationassaultattackuc berkeleyu.s. & worldpresident donald trumprally
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: UPS driver taken hostage in SJ breaks silence
'Flintstone House': Exclusive look inside California home
Accuweather Forecast: Between storms today
Former Cal student accuses coaches, players of harassment
Club soccer coach disputes 'Varsity Blues' UCLA student played on his team
Gray whale likely on path to Alaska spotted in SF Bay
EXCLUSIVE: Key witness in Hillsborough mansion murder case fears for his life
Show More
Mountain View superintendent pioneers new form of affordable teacher housing
Mourners in SF cheer weapons ban in New Zealand
Mountain View votes to ban RV street parking
Palo Alto police search for intruder
National Ravioli Day has customers already missing Lucca's
More TOP STORIES News