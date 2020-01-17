2020 presidential election

Presidential candidate, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg holds rally in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Former New York City mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg held a rally with his supporters in Oakland on Friday.

The rally was held at Everett & Jones Barbeque.

Earlier in the morning, the presidential candidate and his political team had coffee with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

"I just took a tour of part of Oakland with your mayor, and she has done a spectacular job. She really has," Bloomberg said at the podium.

Watch the video above to see the entire story.







