President Donald Trump

Former talk show host Melanie Morgan leads caravan for President Trump supporters in Marin County

By
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In Marin County on Tuesday, Trump supporters got into their cars and caravaned. All in support of President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign.

Cars on the side of the road.

Red, white and blue flags.

RELATED: How Trump says he'll be reelected in 2020: 'Safety, security, great economy'

Donald Trump signs in Novato.

"Are these are the Republicans in Marin County?" I asked organizer and former talk show host Melanie Morgan.

"There are four more, but they're coming," she responded.


If you're going to paint a target on yourself, then best to keep moving.

"He declares for 2020 today, so we will put out our own little hello," said Morgan from behind the wheel of her Buick as she led a roughly a dozen cars on a route along Highway 101. This little caravan through Marin may not have been designed to provoke people, but based on all the one-finger salutes they received, it certainly did.

"Why do they hate you so much?" I asked Eleanor Lacey of Novato.

"Because they don't know history and they don't believe in God," she responded. On the road, people in passing cars were extending middle fingers at an 80-year-old.


When we asked what's the worst thing that's happened to her on the drive, Lacey responded, "Someone called me a Nazi." Little did they know, she's the daughter of immigrant Russian Jews. You may not agree with her, but in this story, Lacey personifies how a nation's political division has polarized and alienated us from each other.

"We may have an oligarchy in California, but we live in the United States," she said. "Why should I be afraid?"

In Marin County, Donald Trump received 16 percent of the vote in 2016. Since then, his supporters told us friends have shunned them. Many keep their politics to themselves.

"I had my car vandalized seven times," said Lauren Pritchard.

RELATED: Activists rally across Bay Area to impeach President Trump

Morgan added, "We are sick and tired of being told to shut up and sit down and your opinion doesn't matter."

In a nation that prides itself on free speech, this is where we stand on the cusp of another election. All too often, if we disagree with someone, we turn them into a pariah. Or, curse at them and flip them off.

What would The Founders say?

"People need to respect each other's opinion. I would never attack someone for their beliefs," said Pritchard.

Easy to say. In 2019, not so easy to practice.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about President Trump here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnovatorepublicanspresidential raceelectionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump slams Baltimore as 'disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess'
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Pelosi, AOC meet to 'clear the air'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News