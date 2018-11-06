VOTE 2018

Prop 6 CA gas tax repeal considered one of most contentious issues on ballot

If passed, Prop 6 would repeal a recent gas tax increase of about 12 cents a gallon and would ultimately eliminate certain road repair and transportation funding throughout the state. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Prop 6, the California gas tax repeal, is being regarded as one of the more, if not most, contentious issues on the ballot this midterm election.

If passed, Prop 6 would repeal a recent gas tax increase of about 12 cents a gallon and would ultimately eliminate certain road repair and transportation funding throughout the state.

Estimatates show Prop 6 would reduce California's tax revenues by roughly $2.9 billion in 2018 to 2019, and by nearly $5 billion in 2020 to 2021.

You'll remember California cities, including San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose, made the top three list of cities with the worst roads in the country.

Supporters of the gas tax increase say that money is desperately needed to fix our roads.
However, those voting "yes" on Prop 6 say the gas tax funds are being wasted, misused and not spent appropriately.

We checked -- polls conducted by UC Berkeley and Stanford University showed likely voters rejecting the repeal effort by 13 to 16 percentage points.

The Public Policy Institute of California completed a survey that suggests Prop. 6 will fail in a fairly close vote.

