Prop 7 would allow state legislators to change state's daylight saving time by vote

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If passed, Proposition 7 would allow the state legislature to change California's Daylight Saving Time by a vote -- it doesn't change outright.

The legislature would need a two-thirds majority to make the change and only if the federal government allows it.

Daylight saving time was first introduced in the U.S. during World War I to help conserve resources.

It was used inconsistently across the nation, causing issues with things such as transportation. In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act, which helped standardize the use of DST nationwide.

The specific rules for when it starts and ends have been changed a number of times, most recently in 2007. Currently we turn our clocks forward and hour at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March and turn them back at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November.

Not all states observe Daylight Saving Time nor are they required to by law. Arizona and Hawaii don't currently observe DST and Indiana only started observing it in 2006.

Proponents of Proposition 7 say that changing our clocks twice a year is hazardous to personal health and public safety. They say workplace injuries, car accidents, and even heart attacks markedly increase in the days after we "spring forward."

Supporters of DST say more daylight is always preferable. With more daylight, people have more time for outdoor activities and some statistics even point to a decrease in crime.

