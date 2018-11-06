VOTE 2018

Prop 8 would cap revenue for kidney dialysis centers

The battle for Prop 8 has set an all-time record for spending. The proposition, in part, caps revenue for dialysis centers at 15 percent.

Prop 8 would require companies pay refunds to patients and insurers for money not spent on what they deem as improving patient care.

ABC7 News spoke to a kidney dialysis technician who is fighting for yes on Prop 8. He says Prop 8, which was put forth by a labor union, would get dialysis providers to reinvest in patient care.

"It's unacceptable," said Emanuel Gonzalez. "They have the money in order to upkeep their facilities, in order to hire more staff, and they refuse to because they are only worried about making money."

We also talked to one doctor who has worked in kidney dialysis for 30 years. He's against Prop 8, calling it counter-intuitive. He says patient death is high -- not because of sanitary conditions, but because of the overall poor health of most dialysis patients.

He says there is a staff shortage because California can't graduate the number of technicians needed to do the work.

He says if Prop 8 passes, it could force clinics to close, he says, that could force patients to flood emergency rooms across the state.

The LA Times reports the side against the proposition has spent a combined $111 million.

