VOTE 2018

Prop C tackling SF homeless crisis is one of Bay Area's biggest election battles

EMBED </>More Videos

A plan to tackle San Francisco's homeless crisis has become one of the Bay Area's biggest battles in the November elections. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A plan to tackle San Francisco's homeless crisis has become one of the Bay Area's biggest battles in the November elections.

>>> California and Bay Area election results here

>>> National election results here

Prop C would impose a tax on the gross receipts of companies with more than $50 million in annual revenue and use that money to expand homeless services. It would help collect $300 million a year, nearly doubling what the city now spends on homeless services.

The debate of this proposition has divided city leaders and even sparked social media showdowns between some of the most prominent tech CEO's, including Salesforces's Marc Benioff, Twitter's Jack Dorsey, and Zynga's Mark Pincus.

RELATED: Prop C - taxing big businesses to help SF homeless

Benioff has been the most outspoken supporter of Prop C in the business community.

"Unfortunately, some CEOs still are myopic & believe that they have a fiduciary duty to shareholders alone, with little or no responsibility to the communities in which they do business," he tweeted on Friday. "I see business as the greatest platform for change."


Salesforce would pay $10 to $11 million a year under the proposition, according to Benioff.

The criticism of Prop C has centered on two main issues -- that it would impact companies in different ways and that it just throws money at an issue without a good framework to make sure the money is managed and spent in a responsible way.

RELATED: 'No on Prop C' spokesperson explains why it isn't answer to homelessness in SF

Mayor London Breed has openly spoken about that latter issue and is against the proposition.

Twitter's Dorsey backed the mayor's position in a tweet last month.


"While I understand an influx of cash is attractive, the mayor has said she doesn't have the accountability or controls she needs to manage it well. Ultimately, she is the only one on the hook to make this work. If she doesn't feel she can, we need to listen and understand why," he tweeted.

One of Dorsey's other companies, Stripe, explained their opposition this way:

"We're happy to pay higher taxes as part of doing so, a position we've made clear from the start. If homelessness was just a question of money, this issue would already be solved. While well-intentioned, it is San Francisco's largest-ever tax increase, and comes with no systemic changes or effective accountability."

RELATED: Saleforce's Marc Benioff pushes for Proposition C in San Francisco

Zynga Pincus was a bit more blunt.

"Prop C is the dumbest, least thought out prop ever."

Pincus & Benioff have been going at each other over Twitter for the last several weeks, including this latest exchange on Monday:


The question that many have speculated about Prop C: if voters approve it, how will the business community respond?

There's been speculation that some businesses may leave the city, but one of the biggest Prop C opponents, Dorsey, does not seem to be mulling that option.


"Wow, would really hate to leave SF. I'd like us to stay here and help fix the crisis," he said.

Take a look at full coverage on the 2018 election here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshomeless2018-electionvote 2018votingtaxesbusinesselectionelection 2018twittersalesforcemarc benioffLondon Breedelection dayelection resultselectionsmidterm electionsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'No on Prop C' spokesperson explains why it isn't answer to homelessness
Salesforce's Marc Benioff pushes for Proposition C in SF
'Consumers don't pay': Saleforce's Benioff talks Prop C at ABC7
VOTE 2018
Democrats cautiously optimistic going into midterm elections
ELECTION 2018 Voter guide, midterm results and coverage for November voting
Controversial Prop 10 would expand rent control on residential properties
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein favored to win bid for fifth full term
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Democrats cautiously optimistic going into midterm elections
ELECTION 2018 Voter guide, midterm results and coverage for November voting
Controversial Prop 10 would expand rent control on residential properties
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein favored to win bid for fifth full term
More Politics
Top Stories
ELECTION 2018 Voter guide, midterm results and coverage for November voting
Poll: Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom in lead for governor heading into Election Day
Timeline of events released for Yountville veterans home shooting
Democrats cautiously optimistic going into midterm elections
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
More than half of San Francisco City Hall voters registered on Election Day
Exciting day for first-time Bay Area voters
Have a problem at the polls? Here's what to do
Show More
California election officials say turnout could be historic
Cedars-Sinai volunteer, who survived Holocaust, celebrates 100th birthday
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein favored to win bid for fifth full term
CA gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom votes in Larkspur
Consumer Catch-up: Duncan Hines cake mix recall, FCC asking tech companies for robocall help
More News