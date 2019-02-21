PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Proposed bill could prevent Trump from being on 2020 ballot in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump could miss out on being on the 2020 ballot in New Jersey if he doesn't disclose his tax returns under a bill now advancing.

TRENTON, N.J. --
President Donald Trump could miss out on being on the 2020 ballot in New Jersey if he doesn't disclose his tax returns under a bill now advancing.

The Democratic-led state Senate passed legislation Thursday inspired by the Republican president's failure to disclose his tax returns.

The measure requires presidential and vice presidential candidates to release five years of federal tax returns to appear on the state's ballot.

Trump broke with decades of tradition by refusing to release his income tax filings during his 2016 campaign. He said it was because he is being audited.

Democrats have used the issue to raise questions about what might be in the documents.

The bill goes to the Democratic-led Assembly. If the measure is passes there, it would head to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie previously vetoed the legislation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumppoliticsu.s. & worldelectionNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
White House ends California talks on mileage standards
Covington HS students were not instigators, Ky. bishop says
Trump nominates Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general
EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance catches presumed MAGA supporter vandalizing SF home
Trump administration terminates federal grant for high-speed rail project
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
White House ends California talks on mileage standards
Alabama newspaper calls for resurgence of KKK
Covington HS students were not instigators, Ky. bishop says
Trump nominates Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland teachers will continue striking Friday
Vote! Which dress should Dion wear to the Oscars?
Video shows young conservative activists being assaulted on Berkeley Campus
How divorce led to an Oscar nomination for an animated short
Woman banned from dating app Tinder for posing with hunted animal
ICE: Armed man shot, killed by Napa cops previously deported 3 times
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
VIDEO: First Day of Oakland Teacher Strike
Show More
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Grapevine reopened after snow, ice cause closure
Minor files civil lawsuit against former SJ priest for alleged sexual assault
Oakland teachers impressed with turn out on first day of strike
Oakland Teacher Strike: Resources for parents here
More News