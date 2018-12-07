POLITICS

Prosecutors: Michael Cohen deserves substantial prison time; Paul Manafort lied about contacts

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Cohen has worked as President Donald Trump's lawyer for over a decade and is seen has his fixer. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, deserves substantial prison time despite his cooperation, prosecutors said Friday, and allegedly fielded outreach from Russians seeking to reach the Trump campaign as far back as 2015.

The Cohen recommendation was in a filing ahead of Cohen's sentencing in New York next week.

Cohen pleaded guilty to federal charges and cooperated in multiple state and federal probes over several months, including having seven meetings with special counsel Robert Mueller's team.

Prosecutors said the court's Probation Department estimated that federal sentencing guidelines call for Cohen to serve at least four years in prison. Prosecutors said the range "reflects Cohen's extensive, deliberate and serious criminal conduct."

Prosecutors said Cohen should not receive the credit a traditional cooperating witness would receive "given, among other reasons, Cohen's affirmative decision not to become one."

Prosecutors also said Friday that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied about his contacts with a Russian associate and Trump administration officials.

The disclosures were made in a court filing Friday evening. Prosecutors say Manafort violated his plea deal by telling "multiple discernible lies."

They say Manafort told investigators that he spoke with officials before and after they left the Trump administration. But they say a review of his electronic documents shows he had "additional contacts" with the officials.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmichael cohendonald trumpprisonsentencingWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to resign, reports say
Trump nominating Barr for attorney general, Nauert for UN Ambassador
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Why Sen. Kamala Harris' senior aide resigned
21 cannon salute in Alameda honors Pres. George HW Bush's burial
More Politics
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Sheriff's sergeant was killed by friendly fire
Man who drove into counterprotesters at Virginia rally convicted of murder
Man coughs up blood clot in perfect shape of bronchial tree
Visalia teacher had meltdown in class days before scissors incident, say students
Multi-car crash causes major traffic jam on Interstate 80 in Berkeley
Trump nominating Barr for attorney general, Nauert for UN Ambassador
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to resign, reports say
Leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding perfect donor match
Show More
Former Giant Jose Castillo killed in car crash along with former MLB player Luis Valbuena
Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy, chilly
Napa Fire victim claims Farmers deceived him on home insurance
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Why Sen. Kamala Harris' senior aide resigned
More News